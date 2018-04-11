Four-Year-Old Girl Smoothly Celebrates First Baseball Game With Less-Than-Elegant Cartwheel

A four-year-old girl in Clarksville, Arkansas, marked her very first baseball game on April 9 by completing a cartwheel on her way to first base.Four-year-old Lyrik Kelsei Danielle Stepp celebrated her first time at bat by stumbling into a cartwheel before she made her way to first base.Speaking to Storyful, Stepp’s grandmother, Crystal Coby Mikus, said Stepp told her the tee got in her way and she had no choice but to do a cartwheel. Credit: Crystal Coby Mikus via Storyful