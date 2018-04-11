News

President Trump warns Syria will be met 'forcefully'

Trump puts Assad, Putin on notice following suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Latest

0:20

Another driver caught eating behind the wheel
1:03

Wild dolphin filmed giving birth for the first time in Australia
1:32

Angry mum calls for security guards at school after 13yo girl bashed
0:28

Girl struck down by electric shock loses vision
1:37

Insurance warning for older Australians travelling overseas
1:15

Little boy returns home after surgery to save his leg
2:00

Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back
0:22

Grazier walks free after rorting drought assistance

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'