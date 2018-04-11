Sea Turtle Rescued After Falling into Cooling Tank at Chemical Plant

A turtle was saved after falling inside a cooling tank at a chemical plant in Brindisi, Italy. In a video posted by the Italian Fire Brigade, the Vigili del Fuoco, on April 9, firefighters can be seen working to rescue the loggerhead sea turtle.According to a tweet, the turtle was examined by a veterinarian and found healthy. The turtle was then released back out to sea. As of writing, the footage has over 250 likes on Twitter. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful