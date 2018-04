This is the moment a greedy rat pulled off a Mission Impossible-style acrobatic raid on a bird feeder - hanging on by a single claw. Abi Pates, 47, grabbed her camera when she saw the rodent mount a daring attack on the fresh suet balls she had just placed in the cage. The rodent leaped from a fence and climbed up the metal pole before performing a manoeuvre which saw it dangling from one claw.