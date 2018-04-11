Frenchman arrested after 'drugging and raping' Brit on Koh Tao

An 18-year-old British backpacker claims she was drugged and raped by another tourist on Thai "death island" Koh Tao.

Footage shows the suspect, 26-year-old Yohan Michael Tunka Buaga, arriving at Koh Samui police station on April 7.

The woman, from Worthing, West Sussex, had allegedly been partying with the man and two friends on the notorious holiday spot during the night of last Wednesday, April 6.

She woke the following morning next to the suspect and claimed she had pains in her genitals.

The woman contacted friends in the UK before going to hospital, where staff put her in touch with local police.

The woman's family contacted the British embassy who worked with local officers. They went with the alleged victim back to the hotel room, but the suspect had already checked out.

They tracked down Buaga, a French tourist who claims he is a policeman, to neighbouring island Koh Samui on Saturday afternoon and he was arrested at 2pm.

The alleged victim claims she had been drinking in a bar before starting to feel drunk at around 11.30pm.

The man denies rape and is being held in custody.

Pol.Lt. Piyapong Boonkeo from Surat Thani province police said: ''Mr Yohan Michael Tunka Buaga was arrested on April 7.

"The lawsuit has been filed with the Samui Provincial Court."

Koh Tao, located in the Gulf of Thailand, gained its deadly reputation after a string of deaths of foreign backpackers on the remote island.