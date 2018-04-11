News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Ellie Butler: Grandad pays tribute to 'bubbly' six-year-old

Six-year-old Ellie Butler, who was battered to death by her father in 2013, was unlawfully killed, an inquest has formally determined. A coroner also ruled action or inaction of agencies involved in the case cannot be said to have "possibly or probably" contributed to her death. Ellie was placed in the care of her grandparents as a baby after her father was accused of shaking her. She was returned to the care of Butler, and her mother, in 2012, and was beaten to death eleven months later. Ellie's grandfather Neal Gray says that he lost his wife Linda through stress and "would give you both my arms" to have them both back.

Latest

0412_1800_wa_hotel
1:05

Old hotel gets new facelift
0412_1800_wa_utecrash
0:22

Police looking for answers over ute and motorcycle crash
0412_1800_wa_rats
1:11

Dead rats left at home of Perth councillors
0412_1800_wa_bizarre
1:24

Man's bizarre explanation for car crash revealed
Mice in plague proportions': Rodents run rampant on farm
0:22

Mice in plague proportions': Rodents run rampant on farm
0412_1800_sa_rundlestreet
1:27

Rundle Street fast becoming ghost town
0412_1800_sa_arson
1:29

Victims of arson attack thank Good Samaritans who helped
0412_1800_qld_crocs
1:22

Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'