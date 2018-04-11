Ellie Butler: Grandad pays tribute to 'bubbly' six-year-old

Six-year-old Ellie Butler, who was battered to death by her father in 2013, was unlawfully killed, an inquest has formally determined. A coroner also ruled action or inaction of agencies involved in the case cannot be said to have "possibly or probably" contributed to her death. Ellie was placed in the care of her grandparents as a baby after her father was accused of shaking her. She was returned to the care of Butler, and her mother, in 2012, and was beaten to death eleven months later. Ellie's grandfather Neal Gray says that he lost his wife Linda through stress and "would give you both my arms" to have them both back.