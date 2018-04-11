News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Plans to replace display units Oxford Museum

Historians have condemned “utterly absurd” plans to replace ornate wooden display cases at a museum which houses the most complete remains of a Dodo in the world. The 19th century Oxford University Museum of Natural History is a Grade I listed building visited by more than 750,000 per year. Plans have been submitted to replace 24 wooden display cases with modern glass cabinets - angering architects, historians and heritage campaigners. The cases house a large proportion of the museum's millions of specimens, valued at around £7 million, and includes dinosaur vertebrates, fossils, and the most complete remains of a dodo in the world.

Latest

0412_1800_wa_hotel
1:05

Old hotel gets new facelift
0412_1800_wa_utecrash
0:22

Police looking for answers over ute and motorcycle crash
0412_1800_wa_rats
1:11

Dead rats left at home of Perth councillors
0412_1800_wa_bizarre
1:24

Man's bizarre explanation for car crash revealed
Mice in plague proportions': Rodents run rampant on farm
0:22

Mice in plague proportions': Rodents run rampant on farm
0412_1800_sa_rundlestreet
1:27

Rundle Street fast becoming ghost town
0412_1800_sa_arson
1:29

Victims of arson attack thank Good Samaritans who helped
0412_1800_qld_crocs
1:22

Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'