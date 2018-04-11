Plans to replace display units Oxford Museum

Historians have condemned “utterly absurd” plans to replace ornate wooden display cases at a museum which houses the most complete remains of a Dodo in the world. The 19th century Oxford University Museum of Natural History is a Grade I listed building visited by more than 750,000 per year. Plans have been submitted to replace 24 wooden display cases with modern glass cabinets - angering architects, historians and heritage campaigners. The cases house a large proportion of the museum's millions of specimens, valued at around £7 million, and includes dinosaur vertebrates, fossils, and the most complete remains of a dodo in the world.