Police Seek Suspects After Gay Couple Attacked on Day of Miami Pride Parade

Police in Miami have released footage showing an attack on a gay couple following the city’s Gay Pride Parade on April 8.In the video, four men are seen walking past a public toilet on Ocean Drive. Two men are seen emerging from the facility, whereupon they are attacked.One of the men who was attacked told an NBC 6 reporter that he and his partner were holding hands when they were set upon.Police said they were seeking four Hispanic males aged between 19 and 24. Credit: Miami Beach Police via Storyful