Couple pose for wedding photos at train station

A newlywed couple had a wedding train with a difference after posing for their marriage photos - at a busy RAILWAY STATION. Alex and Luke Jarrett, both 30, left commuters and shoppers stunned after their bridal party descended on Birmingham's New Street Station last Bank Holiday weekend. The pair mingled with passengers at one of Britain's busiest stations for their first class shoot after getting special permission from Network Rail. Along with their bridesmaids and groomsmen, the happy couple posed for a series of unique snaps inside Grand Central shopping mall.