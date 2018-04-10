Ellie Butler's grandfather arrives for inquest ruling

A retired high court judge is due to give her ruling in the inquest into the death of six-year-old Ellie Butler, who was murdered by her father. Ben Butler beat six-year-old Ellie to death at their family home in Sutton, south London, in October 2013. Ellie had been placed in the care of her grandparents as a baby after her dad was accused of shaking her. Ellie's grandfather Neal Gray described the day his granddaughter was taken from his care as "heartbreaking" and said social workers "failed in their duty" to her.