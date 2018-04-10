Salisbury spy attack: Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned along with her former double agent father Sergei last month, has been discharged from hospital. The 33-year-old Russian national had spent more than a month in hospital after coming into contact with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok. Announcing an update on Ms Skripal's condition, Dr Christine Blanshard at Salisbury General Hospital said: "This is not the end of her treatment but marks a significant milestone.".