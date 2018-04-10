Gang of travellers ransack £1.4m family mansion

Detectives have released CCTV after a gang of travellers ransacked a £1.4m family mansion just five miles from the Hither Green burglar stabbing. A hospital consultant father was driving home when he received a panicked phone call from his mum after the gang, armed with sledgehammer and a crowbar, broke into their home. The gang of robbers also armed with a long screwdriver, were banging their weapons against door frames and furniture in a terrifying act of intimidation as they held the family hostage in the living room. His 11-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter, along with their grandparents who were babysitting at the time, were told "we will hurt you if you do not stay still" in the 7pm raid on February 9.