News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Indonesian Police Stage Raids After Wave of Deaths Blamed on Bootleg Alchohol

Police launched raids in Indonesia’s Bandung District on Monday, April 9, following a wave of deaths from people consuming bootleg alcohol.Video released from the raids in Dayeuhkolot, Bandung District, shows officers seizing alcohol from warehouses after 60 people died from homemade booze in western Indonesia in the last week, according to the Associated Press.AFP reported the raids in Bandung were on of a series of operation police staged in cities across Indonesia on Monday. Alcoholic drinks are widely available in most parts of Indonesia but high taxes have turned many poor people towards potentially dead homebrews. At least 36 people died from drinking bootleg alcohols in Central Java in 2016, according to The Strait Times. Credit: polsekdayeuhkolot1 via Storyful

Latest

0411_1800_wa_smallhouse
1:20

Small house trend takes off in Perth
0411_1800_wa_dine&dash
0:34

More victims of 'dine-and-dash' duo come forward
0411_1800_wa_etihad
1:35

Etihad Airways to stop daily flights from Perth
0411_1800_wa_teen
1:14

Police release image of man who jumped from moving train
0411_1800_sa_run
0:14

Man on the run after holding up service station
0411_1800_sa_blaze
1:26

Investigators working to determine whether fire was deliberately lit
0411_1800_sa_sexattacker
1:12

‘Don’t open the door’: Police warning after second sex attack from doorknocker
0411_1800_sa_bushfire
2:12

Homes under threat from raging bushfire

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'