Indonesian Police Stage Raids After Wave of Deaths Blamed on Bootleg Alchohol

Police launched raids in Indonesia’s Bandung District on Monday, April 9, following a wave of deaths from people consuming bootleg alcohol.Video released from the raids in Dayeuhkolot, Bandung District, shows officers seizing alcohol from warehouses after 60 people died from homemade booze in western Indonesia in the last week, according to the Associated Press.AFP reported the raids in Bandung were on of a series of operation police staged in cities across Indonesia on Monday. Alcoholic drinks are widely available in most parts of Indonesia but high taxes have turned many poor people towards potentially dead homebrews. At least 36 people died from drinking bootleg alcohols in Central Java in 2016, according to The Strait Times. Credit: polsekdayeuhkolot1 via Storyful