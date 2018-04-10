Tornado Hits Taranaki, Damages Houses

A tornado was reported at National Park, on New Zealand’s North Island, on Tuesday, April 10. This video shows damaged houses and roofs in the area, also known as National Park Village.Tornado sightings were reported in the coastal Taranaki region, where schools and roads were closed and more than 12,000 properties were without power, Stuff.co.nz reported.New Zealand’s MetService warned of wind gusts of up to 120 kph across upper North Island, including Auckland, on Tuesday evening. Credit: Louis van Wyk via Storyful