Woman suffers horrific fall during UK Wife Carrying Championships

A woman was injured on Sunday during the UK Wife Carrying Championships in Dorking, Surrey.

The man carrying her slipped in mud, sending the woman falling to the ground head-first.

She appeared to have injured her back and was stretchered away by paramedics.

There was no word on her condition.

The bizarre annual event sees 40 participants carry their "wives" over the 380 metre course.

The event is based on the Finnish legend of “Ronkainen the Robber,” whose gang pillaged villages and took the women.

There's no requirement for the couples taking part to actually be married, or to even be romantically involved, and they can choose who carries whom.