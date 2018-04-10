Life in Pieces - Sitter Dating Sister Mattress (Sneak Peek 3)

Jen and Greg go to great lengths to find the perfect babysitter for Lark. Also, John becomes testy when shopping for a mattress and Joan realizes the unusual source of his aggravation; Heather learns information about Samantha's boyfriend that she isn't sure she should reveal; and Matt believes he may have a history with Colleen's sister after he meets her for the first time, on Life in Pieces, Thursday, April 12 at 9:30/8:30c. Only CBS