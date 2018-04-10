Evil, innocent, or irrelevant? Cosby retrial evokes conflicted feelings

“How many times do they get to retry him?” “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.” Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial has sparked over a thousand comments, and conflicted feelings, on Newsroom.

The case centers on Andrea Constand’s accusation that the one-time entertainment icon drugged and molested her in 2004. The original trial ended in a mistrial last summer, after the jurors failed to agree on a verdict.

Protesters gathered at the courthouse in Philadelphia to support Constand. Among them: actress Nicolle Rochelle, who starred in four episodes of "The Cosby Show" between 1990 and 1992. She was arrested after jumping over a barricade, topless, to get close to Cosby. With her torso covered with the names of Cosby accusers and the words “Women’s Lives Matter,” Rochelle told reporters her goal was to make Cosby “uncomfortable, because that is exactly what he has been doing for decades to women and to show him that the body can be aggressive and empowered.”

Her startling display added another wrinkle to the media circus surrounding the case.

Newsroom readers are split between anger, skepticism, and loyalty to the 80-year-old comedian: “They are going to keep retrying the guy again and again until at some point he is found guilty?”

Dozens of women have come forward in recent years to accuse Cosby of sexual misconduct.

