News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Evil, innocent, or irrelevant? Cosby retrial evokes conflicted feelings

“How many times do they get to retry him?” “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.” Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial has sparked over a thousand comments, and conflicted feelings, on Newsroom.

The case centers on Andrea Constand’s accusation that the one-time entertainment icon drugged and molested her in 2004. The original trial ended in a mistrial last summer, after the jurors failed to agree on a verdict.

Protesters gathered at the courthouse in Philadelphia to support Constand. Among them: actress Nicolle Rochelle, who starred in four episodes of "The Cosby Show" between 1990 and 1992. She was arrested after jumping over a barricade, topless, to get close to Cosby. With her torso covered with the names of Cosby accusers and the words “Women’s Lives Matter,” Rochelle told reporters her goal was to make Cosby “uncomfortable, because that is exactly what he has been doing for decades to women and to show him that the body can be aggressive and empowered.”

Her startling display added another wrinkle to the media circus surrounding the case.

Newsroom readers are split between anger, skepticism, and loyalty to the 80-year-old comedian: “They are going to keep retrying the guy again and again until at some point he is found guilty?”

Dozens of women have come forward in recent years to accuse Cosby of sexual misconduct.

What do you think? Join the conversation in Newsroom.

Latest

0411_1800_wa_smallhouse
1:20

Small house trend takes off in Perth
0411_1800_wa_dine&dash
0:34

More victims of 'dine-and-dash' duo come forward
0411_1800_wa_etihad
1:35

Etihad Airways to stop daily flights from Perth
0411_1800_wa_teen
1:14

Police release image of man who jumped from moving train
0411_1800_sa_run
0:14

Man on the run after holding up service station
0411_1800_sa_blaze
1:26

Investigators working to determine whether fire was deliberately lit
0411_1800_sa_sexattacker
1:12

‘Don’t open the door’: Police warning after second sex attack from doorknocker
0411_1800_sa_bushfire
2:12

Homes under threat from raging bushfire

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'