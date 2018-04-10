News

Dozens Injured After Bus Hits Long Island Overpass, Shaving Off Roof

Dozens of people were taken to the hospital after a bus hit an overpass on a Long Island, New York, highway, shaving off the top of the bus, on Sunday, April 8. Two teenagers remained in the hospital with serious injuries Monday, a news report said.The driver and 43 other people, many of them teenagers, were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released following the crash on the Southern State Parkway. Buses and trucks are not allowed on the parkway because of the low height of the overpasses.Thirty-eight students from several Long Island high schools, ranging in age from 16 to 18, and their five chaperones were returning from John F Kennedy International Airport after a spring break trip to Europe, according to news reports.The driver of the Journey Bus Tours vehicle did not have a valid Pennsylvania commercial vehicle driver’s license and was using a standard GPS system, a news report said. Credit: MrPROPWASH via Storyful

