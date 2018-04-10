News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Residential Building Destroyed by Blast in Idlib

A residential building in the Wadi Naseem neighborhood of Idlib, Syria, was destroyed by an explosion on Monday, April 9, with several people killed and dozens wounded, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human RightsAFP, citing the observatory, reported that as many as 11 people had been killed, with the death toll expected to rise. Storyful has reached out to the observatory to verify these reports.A number of outlets reported that the explosions were a result of surface-to-surface Russian missles, though Storyful was unable to verify these claims.This video shows the scene following the explosion as rescue units work to pull victims out from beneath the rubble. Credit: Aleppo Media Center via Storyful

Latest

0411_1800_wa_smallhouse
1:20

Small house trend takes off in Perth
0411_1800_wa_dine&dash
0:34

More victims of 'dine-and-dash' duo come forward
0411_1800_wa_etihad
1:35

Etihad Airways to stop daily flights from Perth
0411_1800_wa_teen
1:14

Police release image of man who jumped from moving train
0411_1800_sa_run
0:14

Man on the run after holding up service station
0411_1800_sa_blaze
1:26

Investigators working to determine whether fire was deliberately lit
0411_1800_sa_sexattacker
1:12

‘Don’t open the door’: Police warning after second sex attack from doorknocker
0411_1800_sa_bushfire
2:12

Homes under threat from raging bushfire

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'