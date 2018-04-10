Residential Building Destroyed by Blast in Idlib

A residential building in the Wadi Naseem neighborhood of Idlib, Syria, was destroyed by an explosion on Monday, April 9, with several people killed and dozens wounded, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human RightsAFP, citing the observatory, reported that as many as 11 people had been killed, with the death toll expected to rise. Storyful has reached out to the observatory to verify these reports.A number of outlets reported that the explosions were a result of surface-to-surface Russian missles, though Storyful was unable to verify these claims.This video shows the scene following the explosion as rescue units work to pull victims out from beneath the rubble. Credit: Aleppo Media Center via Storyful