Baby Squirrel With Broken Arm is Recovering and as Cute as Ever

The precious squirrel with a broken arm is back and appears to be doing well in the latest update from Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York, on April 9.In a video posted to the center’s YouTube page, Katarina, the female squirrel, can be seen with her bright green cast, drinking out of a tiny bottle. The squirrel was hurt during a windstorm in New York between April 4 and 5 and was brought to the center for treatment. According to the post, Katarina is doing well and expected to recover. As of writing, the video has over 600 views on YouTube. Credit: Orphaned Wildlife Center via Storyful