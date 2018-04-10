Kansas Soccer Starlet Sets Up Goal With Front Flip Throw-In

Kansas soccer starlet Ashley Lakin helped clinch victory for Maize High School on Thursday, April 5, when she delivered a front flip throw-in to set up her teammate to score with a header.Maize High were playing local rivals Maize South High School when Lakin pulled off the flip throw.A clip of the play shared on Twitter had earned over 40,000 views at the time of writing.Maize High School went on to win the game 2-1. Credit: Matt Henderson via Storyful