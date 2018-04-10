Non-League French Soccer Fans Intimidate Opponents With Flares and Fireworks

Fans of French non-league soccer club Claye Souilly Sports set out to intimidate their opponents, Vincennois C.O, with flares and fireworks ahead of their League of Paris Ile De France meeting on Sunday, April 8.Twitter user r_lry77 shared a clip of Claye Souilly Sports fans lighting and waving a number of flares at Clément Petit Stadium as police look on. r_lry77 said that fans had ignited between 100 and 150 flares at the stadium.The game ended 2-2. Credit: r_lry77 via Storyful