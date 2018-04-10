Tasmanian Devils to receive cancer treatment

Endangered Tasmanian devils could be saved from a deadly cancer by drugs originally developed for humans, according to new research. The iconic creature - a symbol of Australian wildlife - is being wiped out by a contagious tumour spread through bites which grow on the face. Now British scientists have discovered they are similar to forms of the disease that effect people. They are sustained in the same way by chemicals known as RTKs (receptor tyrosine kinases) - and medications targeting them already exist.