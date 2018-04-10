Cop hunt after middle-aged man punch to the ground

Police have issued a £20,000 reward to help catch two "cowards" who attacked a "larger-than-life" man on Trafalgar Square and left him with such severe injuries he never recovered. Desmond O'Beirne was beaten so badly in the unprovoked attack last summer that he ended up in a vegetative state, and sadly passed away six months later. The 51-year-old, from Westminster, central London, was attacked outside the National Portrait Gallery as he walked across the historic square on June 3 last year. He was punched from behind to the ground by one attacker before the other booted him in the hip.