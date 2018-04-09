22 train coaches detached from train

Commuters had a lucky escape after 22 carriages detached from a train - and sped backwards for NINE MILES. More than 1,000 passengers were on the coaches which were only stopped when onlookers hurled rocks on to the tracks. A video shows the train speeding through a station, and local sources said passengers could be heard shouting to people on platforms as they passed, on Saturday. Railway bosses suspended seven employees while they investigate how the accident in the eastern state of Odisha, India, happened.