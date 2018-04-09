Photos: ‘The Last Three’: Behind the effort to save the northern white rhinoceros

Artists Gillie and Marc Schattner have created the world’s tallest bronze rhino sculpture in Astor Place, New York City, as a means to inspire and mobilize people to affect real change against rhino horn sales. Their art calls for humans to work together to make sure that history doesn’t repeat itself. The 17-foot-tall sculpture will be used to raise critical awareness and the funds needed to protect northern white rhinos.

