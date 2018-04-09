News

Car mounts pavement and speeds down footpath to undertake vehicles stuck in traffic

Dash-cam footage captured an impatient driver mounting a pavement to undertake a series of vehicles and escape traffic in Bolton in the north-west of England.

Footage captured on Friday (April 6) by Lee Muggeridge shows a female driver of a white Nissan, who according to Muggeridge was accompanied by a child in the passenger seat, mounting the pavement and overtaking several vehicles.

The incident took place on Chorley New Road near St. Joseph's Roman Catholic High School at around 3.45pm.

An incident earlier that day on the M61 caused tailbacks on Chorley New Road, according to Muggeridge.

"There were several driveways she drove past very closely and god only knows what may have happened if a small child or anyone would have stepped out from them at that moment," Muggeridge later wrote online.

