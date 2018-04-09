News

Car Crashes Into Hurst Home, Causes Explosion After Hitting Gas Line

Multiple injuries were reported in Hurst, Texas, on April 7 after a vehicle crashed into a house, hit a gas line and caused an explosion.This footage, captured by neighbor Gary Sutton’s security camera, shows the explosion at 433 Myrtle Drive, where a husband, wife and their adult son were injured. The victims are currently in stable condition after receiving treatment at Parkland and Texas Health HEB hospitals. A police officer responding to the accident also suffered minor injuries.The driver, 40-year-old Arnulfo Castro, was uninjured and told authorities that his brakes had gone out.“Car crashed into the house and likely hit the gas meter,” Sutton wrote on Facebook. “It exploded about 2-3 minutes after it hit the house… It was a direct hit from the vehicle to the gas meter… I decided not to take a picture of [the driver], but he was taken to Jail. He injured four people and a Police Officer due to that accident.”A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by a woman, Sarah Leilani Shirey, who says she is the daughter of the couple injured in the accident. Credit: Gary Sutton via Storyful

