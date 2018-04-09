News

'Cutest, Fluffiest' Red Panda Cubs Play With Zookeepers

Symbio Wildlife Park announced the birth of two “cutest, fluffiest” red panda cubs on January 14.The twin boys, born to parents Kesari and Pabu, “love nothing more than cuddling up to their favourite keepers, albeit under the watchful eye of their doting parent,” as seen in this April 9 footage.The red panda are an “endangered” species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Credit: Symbio Wildlife Park via Storyful

0410_1800_wa_livestocktrade
0:36

Agriculture minister launches review after shocking sheep footage emerges
0410_1800_wa_ufo
1:22

Scientists unlock secrets of mystery flying object
0410_1800_qld_finn
0:23

Neil Finn joins Fleetwood Mac
0410_1800_qld_learners
0:26

New learners license test
0410_1800_sa_pensioner
1:21

Pensioner robbed of his keys while on the toilet at McDonald’s
0410_1800_sa_firecrews
1:01

Fire crews bracing for dangerous conditions
0410_1800_sa_attacker
1:01

Police hunt for sex attacker who broke into woman’s home
0410_1800_sa_assault
1:42

More nightclub revellers come forward against Power young gun

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'