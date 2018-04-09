Security Camera Footage Shows Fireworks Spark Panic at Florida Mall

Shoppers fled Orlando’s Florida Mall on Sunday, April 8, after fireworks were set inside the building sparking fears of a shooting.Police confirmed that fireworks had been set off as a distraction during a jewelry store robbery, Orlando Sentinel and WFTV 9 reported.Eleven people were injured as they attempted to flee the mall in the resulting chaos and the incident is still under investigation.This video is surveillance camera footage showing mall goers and employees grabbing their belongings and fleeing during the commotion. Credit: lynnieevo via Storyful