Rain Doesn't Stop Thousands in London Waiting to Vote in Hungary Parliamentary Election

Thousands of voters waiting to cast their ballot in the Hungary Parliamentary Election stood outside in the rain in London, England, on Sunday, April 8. The line of voters wrapped around blocks near the Westminster Cathedral.According to reports, if voters were in line by the 7 pm deadline, they would be able to cast their vote outside of regular poll station hours. Officials said results would not be announced until every vote was tallied.Prime minister Viktor Orban was expected to win his fourth term, according to poll results at the time of writing. Credit: Agi Maczko via Storyful