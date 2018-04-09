News

After the Show Show: Fun with zoo animals

The 'Fox and Friends' cast learn about animals courtesy of the Columbus Zoo.

Latest

0410_1800_wa_livestocktrade
0:36

Agriculture minister launches review after shocking sheep footage emerges
0410_1800_wa_ufo
1:22

Scientists unlock secrets of mystery flying object
0410_1800_qld_finn
0:23

Neil Finn joins Fleetwood Mac
0410_1800_qld_learners
0:26

New learners license test
0410_1800_sa_pensioner
1:21

Pensioner robbed of his keys while on the toilet at McDonald’s
0410_1800_sa_firecrews
1:01

Fire crews bracing for dangerous conditions
0410_1800_sa_attacker
1:01

Police hunt for sex attacker who broke into woman’s home
0410_1800_sa_assault
1:42

More nightclub revellers come forward against Power young gun

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'