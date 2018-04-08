Moment of Silence Observed for Hockey Players Killed in Saskatchewan Bus Crash

Hockey players and audience at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre on April 7 observed a moment of silence for Humboldt Broncos members who were killed and injured in a bus crash in Saskatchewan the day before.This video shows tributes paid before the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens game.A bus carrying the Broncos junior team collided with a semi-trailer near Tisdale on April 6, killing at least 15 people, including the team’s head coach and captain, CBC reported. Credit: Kristen Shilton via Storyful