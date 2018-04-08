Explosions in East Ghouta as Multiple Airstrikes Target Remaining Opposition Town

Multiple airstrikes hit Douma, East Ghouta, sending up towering clouds after explosions rocked the city on April 6.Syrian government forces are bearing down on the last opposition-held territory in East Ghouta, bombarding the area continuously.Other footage showed an Russian made Su-24, likely operated by the Syrian air force, flying in the sky above Douma.The airstrikes are preventing rescuers from reaching people stuck under the rubble, local news outlets said. Footage from April 6, shows Civil Defense Forces digging to rescue people.Local pro-opposition news outlets also said Syrian government forces targeted Douma with chemical weapons, injuring more than a dozen people. Storyful cannot confirm this report. Credit: Kumait News Agency via Storyful