Ex-officer wants holistic approach to tackle knife crime
A retired police superintendent says he is advocating a holistic public health approach to tackling knife crime in London. Leroy Logan says he would like to see a move away from the "overemphasis on stop-and-search", and that the police need to build trust and confidence with the communities they serve. His comments follow the recent spike in deadly violence in the capital which has seen the Metropolitan Police open 55 murder investigations this year.