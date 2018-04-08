Funeral Held For Journalist Shot During Protest at Gaza Border

The body of Yasser Murtaja, a Palestinian journalist who was fatally shot during protests at the Israeli border on Friday, was carried through the streets of Gaza City on Saturday, April 7, for his funeral.Ashraf Abu Amra, a freelance journalist who spoke to Reuters, said that he and Murtaja were standing by each other filming tires being set on fire when Israeli forces opened fire. Abu Amra said Murtaja was clearly marked as a journalist and wearing a helmet and protective vest.Health officials cited by Reuters said a bullet penetrated the side of Murtaja’s abdomen and he died in hospital.The Palestinian Ministry of Health said eight people were killed and more than a thousand injured during Friday’s protests. Credit: Watania Media Agency via Storyful