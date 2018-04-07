News

UN Says Mali Mortar Attack Which Killed Two Peacekeepers 'May Constitute War Crime'

The UN condemned on April 6 a mortar attack which killed two peacekeepers and injured at least ten others in Mali on April 5. Through a spokesperson, the secretary general said that attacks which target peacekeepers may be considered war crimes.The spokesperson said that such acts "only reinforce the commitment of the United Nations to support the people and the Government of Mali in their quest for peace.”MINUSMA, The UN’s stabilization mission in Mali, is “one of the most dangerous peacekeeping missions in the world” the UN said, observing that more than 160 peacekeepers have died since the launch of the mission.The killed peacekeepers were both from Chad. Credit: UNIFEED via Storyful

0409_1800_wa_exports
1:41

Federal Government under increasing pressure to ban live exports
0409_1800_wa_stunt
1:38

Police investigate ‘dangerous’ train stunt video
0409_1800_sa_DV
0:38

Inquest into couple’s murder-suicide reveals domestic violence
0409_1800_nsw_traffic
0:28

Crash causes traffic chaos
0409_1800_nsw_crash
1:17

Young footballer tragically killed in car crash
0409_1800_sa_fires
1:05

Three serious bushfires come dangerously close to homes
0409_1800_nsw_balding
1:33

New breakthrough treatment for balding men
0409_1800_qld_rafter
0:26

Pat Rafter’s Mediterranean-style house sells at a loss

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'