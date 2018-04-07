UN Says Mali Mortar Attack Which Killed Two Peacekeepers 'May Constitute War Crime'

The UN condemned on April 6 a mortar attack which killed two peacekeepers and injured at least ten others in Mali on April 5. Through a spokesperson, the secretary general said that attacks which target peacekeepers may be considered war crimes.The spokesperson said that such acts "only reinforce the commitment of the United Nations to support the people and the Government of Mali in their quest for peace.”MINUSMA, The UN’s stabilization mission in Mali, is “one of the most dangerous peacekeeping missions in the world” the UN said, observing that more than 160 peacekeepers have died since the launch of the mission.The killed peacekeepers were both from Chad. Credit: UNIFEED via Storyful