Rescuers Search for Survivors After Dozens Reported Killed by Airstrikes in Douma

At least 25 airstrikes hit Douma in Eastern Ghouta, Syria, on the morning of April 7, the Syrian Civil Defense reported. Orient News later reported that the number of airstrikes that morning had risen to 50.Other activists in the area reported on April 7 that more than 40 people were killed and more than 100 others injured after helicopter attacks, rockets and bombs hit the area.The attacks follow the Syrian Armed Forces’ attempts on April 6 to conduct a ground assault to rout Jaysh-al-Islam rebels from Eastern Ghouta, the last opposition stronghold city in the country, in which at least 30 were killed.Syrian state media said on April 6 that the airstrikes were retribution for the Jaysh-al-Islam group shelling government areas in Eastern Ghouta. The rebel group denied shelling anything. Credit: Syrian Civil Defense in Rural Damascus via Storyful