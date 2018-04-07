Two stabbed in Croydon in latest London attacks

In the latest spate of violence in London, two teenagers were stabbed at a shopping centre in Croydon on Friday evening. Police were called at 5.15pm on Friday April 6, to a male aged in his late teens or early 20s suffering stab injuries at the Whitgift Shopping Centre in Croydon. Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance all attended the location. A 16-year-old male, also suffering stab injuries, was found at the location. Both were taken to hospital.