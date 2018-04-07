News

Another measles case in Melbourne

There’s been another confirmed case of measles in Melbourne, this time in the city’s south-east.

Latest

0408_1800_sa_lecornu
1:16

Residents decide fate of 'embarrassing' Le Cornu
0408_1800_sa_betts
1:12

Eddie Betts' double celebration
0408_1800_sa_horse
0:16

Girl's ear bitten off by a horse
0408_1800_qld_abbott
1:25

Abbott urging Turnbull Government to build coal fired power stations
0408_1800_sa_bushfire
0:51

Residents told to leave as fire burns at Inman Valley
0408_1800_sa_stabbed
1:15

Man randomly attacked while walking home
0408_1800_qld_fire
1:28

Spicers Retreat determined to rebuild after fire
0408_1800_qld_borderforce
0:39

Foreigners sent home after pretending to be journalists

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

