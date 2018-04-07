Police Arrest French and Thai Nationals on Drug Charges

Eight people, who are French and Thai students and backpackers, were arrested in Sydney on April 6, accused of operating a drug trafficking ring.Police stated they conducted early-morning raids in Haymarket, Darlinghurst and Tamarama, arresting a 25-year-old Thai woman and seven French nationals. It’s alleged the group were supplying MDMA, cocaine, LSD, ketamine and cannabis.Police also seized one kilogram of various drugs and more than $235,000 in cash. The 28-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were released. The remaining French men will face court at a later date. Credit: NSW Police via Storyful