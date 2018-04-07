Indian Horse: Canadian film connects hockey and Indigenous issues

Indian Horse is a new Canadian film that connects hockey with Indigenous issues. The story, adapted from the novel by Richard Wagamese, and executive produced by Clint Eastwood, explores the career of an exceptionally talented young Indigenous hockey player and NHL hopeful who struggles against racism, even from his own team, when he's recruited to a farm team for the Maple Leafs in Toronto. CBC News speaks to Indigenous former NHL players about what the film has to say about hockey culture in Canada, and how it's relevant to their own experience.