Large hailstones pelted northern Texas on Friday, April 6, as a storm system and cold front moved in.The NWS stated the main hazards were large hail and damaging winds. A brief tornado warning in Collin County expired at 6:15 pm.This footage shows the large hailstones falling on Allen, Texas. An Instagram user stated he had received one-inch stones at his home in North Richland Hills, Texas. Credit: Terry Roden via Storyful