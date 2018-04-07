Students Rally After Howard University Administrators Make a Deal

After more than a week of protests on campus at Howard University in Washington, a resolution was reached on Friday, April 6, between faculty and students. For nine days, students staged sit-ins at the Mordecai Wyatt Johnson Administration Building.The protests and sit-in was a response to President Wayne A.I. Frederick’s statement, in which he confirmed “misappropriation of University-provided financial aid funds.”During the nine-day sit-in, students made a variety of demands, ranging from student housing, tuition hikes and neighborhood gentrification. On Friday, administrators and students found a resolution and the protests finished. Credit: Kyra E. Azore via Storyful