Midland, who were announced the winners of New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year, explains what it was like to open for Kenny Chesney, land a No. 1 hit song, and get to know their country-music heroes. Watch the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.