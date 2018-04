Country-music legend and host for the 53rd ACM Awards, Reba McEntire, talks about returning to emcee for her 15th time, the show's family atmosphere, the importance of a little friendly competition, and what it takes to be a good host. Watch the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.