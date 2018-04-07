News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

DJ's Turntables Fall on Festivalgoer in Byron Bay

Video captures the moment a DJ setup fell on a festival goer in Byron Bay, New South Wales, on April 1.DJ Louie Cut told Storyful he was playing a set at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival’s main stage when a man climbed the platform to pay him a compliment on his performance. The video shows the two men shaking hands before DJ Louie Cut gestures for the man to get off the stage.The man can be seen lingering for a few moments after the exchange. As the festivalgoer makes his way off the platform, he grabs onto the table holding the DJ setup, causing it to fall down right on top of him. He was taken to the hospital where he received stitches on his forehead, according to DJ Louie Cut. Credit: Louie Cut via Storyful

Latest

0408_1800_sa_lecornu
1:16

Residents decide fate of 'embarrassing' Le Cornu
0408_1800_sa_betts
1:12

Eddie Betts' double celebration
0408_1800_sa_horse
0:16

Girl's ear bitten off by a horse
0408_1800_qld_abbott
1:25

Abbott urging Turnbull Government to build coal fired power stations
0408_1800_sa_bushfire
0:51

Residents told to leave as fire burns at Inman Valley
0408_1800_sa_stabbed
1:15

Man randomly attacked while walking home
0408_1800_qld_fire
1:28

Spicers Retreat determined to rebuild after fire
0408_1800_qld_borderforce
0:39

Foreigners sent home after pretending to be journalists

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym