DJ's Turntables Fall on Festivalgoer in Byron Bay

Video captures the moment a DJ setup fell on a festival goer in Byron Bay, New South Wales, on April 1.DJ Louie Cut told Storyful he was playing a set at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival’s main stage when a man climbed the platform to pay him a compliment on his performance. The video shows the two men shaking hands before DJ Louie Cut gestures for the man to get off the stage.The man can be seen lingering for a few moments after the exchange. As the festivalgoer makes his way off the platform, he grabs onto the table holding the DJ setup, causing it to fall down right on top of him. He was taken to the hospital where he received stitches on his forehead, according to DJ Louie Cut. Credit: Louie Cut via Storyful