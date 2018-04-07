Six teens were stabbed in London in 90 minutes

London is in the grip of a knife epidemic, after six teenagers were stabbed across the capital - in just 90 minutes. Over the space of just an hour-and-a-half, six teenage boys were knifed in London - bringing the total stabbing toll yesterday afternoon to seven. The stabbing spree took place between 6pm and 7:30pm on Thursday evening, and saw a number of youngsters rushed to hospital. In a separate incidents, a teenager was stabbed in Ealing, and a 15-year-old was knifed in Docklands, east London.