Highland ponies surprised passengers on busy road

These amazing pictures show the moment a field full of Highland ponies surprised passengers on a busy road as they ran alongside traffic. Suzie Moffat caught the dreamlike moment on Saturday afternoon while driving on the road between Kyle of Lochalsh and Dundreggan near the Isle of Skye. The 32-year-old, who works for a homeless charity in Ayr, was travelling with partner Gordon Mcilloney, 33, and their two dogs when they saw the horses running towards their car.