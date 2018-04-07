Adorable Coati Gets Up Close and Personal With Camera

Biologist Natalia Cara shared footage of adorable coatis getting up close and personal with her camera in Peruíbe, Brazil.Cara, who recorded the video at Peruíbe’s Institute of Marine Biology and Environment, said the coatis were kept as pets until their owner realized what a bad idea that was and donated them “to a place that can take properly care for them.”“That means that they were already very used to being around people, and therefore, are not scared and will do whatever they want, like investigate the camera in front of them!” added Cara. Credit: Natalia Cara via Storyful